The June 7 election will determine our next sheriff. I am a proud Democrat and supporter of Planned Parenthood, and delighted that the Democratic Party and Planned Parenthood Mar Monte have both endorsed Christina Corpus for sheriff, as have many others. She is a well respected sheriff’s captain with 20 years of experience. I support her because she is honest and trustworthy, and will bring positive change — transparency, integrity and community engagement. She will bring the office into the 21st century in its policing. She supports the deputies and the community, with compassion for both. It is time for the first female sheriff in the county — and the first Latina sheriff in California.
Nancy Goodban
Redwood City
