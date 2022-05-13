Editor,
As a lifelong Democrat, I’m delighted that our San Mateo County Democratic Party, the SMC Latinx Democrats, the Coastside Democrats and Democratic representatives state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and every member of the Half Moon Bay City Council have joined countless groups and community members in endorsing Cpt. Christina Corpus for sheriff.
San Mateo County deserves a sheriff we can trust and that’s why I’m voting for Christina Corpus on June 7. Please join me.
Suzanne Stephanik
Montara
