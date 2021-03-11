Editor,
One has to be really naïve or very cynical not to see the glaring contradiction in the political stance of our corporations. On one hand, they support all progressives’ causes, while on the other they export our jobs and their taxes overseas.
If they cared so much about social equity and the prosperity of all in the United States, why then not cooperate with Trump’s explicit policies of achieving those righteous social goals through bringing jobs and taxes back home? We all know that public benefits have never made anyone prosperous and a job is the only way out of poverty’s misery. The reality is that our corporations have climbed on the bandwagon of the progressive’s and of our minorities’ naked hatred to purchase a leader who will reverse Trump’s policies that were damaging to their real interests: weaken the trade deal with Canada and Mexico, reverse all progress made in dealing with the European and Chinese trade abuses.
While we are kept busy with the COVID-19 relief package Biden has already removed all trade tariffs with Europe back to the rape and pillage America situation of the past. China is a bit more difficult because even the most Trump hating progressives have finally awoken to the Chinese abuses, but it will be done in more subtle ways. It appears that in the end all our progressives will get from Biden is freshly printed monopoly dollars just enough to buy Chinese-made Nike sneakers.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(1) comment
Hi, Virgil
Thanks for writing a great letter, and I hope it engenders some spirited debate. However, that may not happen. Maybe it's just me but I've noticed what appears to be the conspicuous absence of my left leaning pen pals in the comments section lately.
So, with apologies to Pete Seeger, here are some rewritten lyrics of a cherished folk tune...
Where have all the liberals gone, they're not posting?
Where have all the liberals gone, we miss them so?
Where have all the liberals gone?
Conservatives have them on the run
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Now, before BPs start rising across the county... these lyrics are offered with tongue-in-cheek. If anyone has a free moment today, I would recommend checking Peter, Paul and Mary's version of "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" on YouTube. It will probably bring back some memories... hopefully, some pleasant ones.
