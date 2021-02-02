Editor,
San Mateo Medical Center posted the following in its COVID-19-vaccine website. It can cause unintended consequences. Under “What to do now,: it says: “If you are age 75 or older, we will call you when an appointment is available. All other patients can visit this page for updates and continue to stay safe by washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others, and avoiding gatherings. ”
This can lead to the wrong impression that people vaccinated may not have to wear a mask or social distancing. That would be a terrible mistake. The vaccines are effective in preventing an infected person from becoming sick with symptoms, which is very different from preventing a person from being infected. A vaccinated person can still get infected, carry and spread viruses asymptomatically. Due to lack of warning signs to both the virus carrier and the people around, recent research has found asymptomatic transmission is at least half of all the transmissions cases.
It is even more prudent for people who have received the vaccine to continue face masking and social distancing until the epidemic stops. I suggest the SMMC explicitly emphasize this important point, which not many in the public seem to be aware.
Chih-Pei Chang
San Mateo
