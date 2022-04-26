Editor,
I’m glad the Daily Journal allows Dan Walters space to write a periodic column. For no other reason than to provide a different perspective opposite of what other guest columnists write. His knowledge of California politics, policies and politicians is self evident by the number of years he’s spent observing and writing about it.
His latest column on April 19, in my opinion, is well written and no doubt uncovers the seedy side of politicians (Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom in this instance). Brown for purposely not fully defining “nonviolent felony offenses,” instead listing a section of the Penal Code naming 23 violent offenses but not all of them to fool the voting public into passing Proposition 57 is a testament to the depths that Brown went to get what he wanted passed. And Newsom pathetically blaming voters who were not provided full disclosure of the amendment by stating “the state prison system was merely implementing ... (what) voters authorized when they passed Proposition 57`.”
Given the liberal state of mind current California voters have to vote for laws on the side of leniency, criminals will continue their assault on stores and the general public, knowing a slap on the wrist will be their punishment at worst.
And, because of that, more Smiley Martins will be paroled early to commit deadly crimes as we have seen happen just recently outside malls and nightclubs across America.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.