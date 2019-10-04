Editor,
I have stayed away from this “wailing wall” forum where people are just complaining about issues and situations brought to all of us through people that have agendas.
Today I just want to poke you all in the eye and make a statement that is totally contradictory to the ongoing political and environmentally pushed talking points and quote the former United Nations climate officer Ottmar Edenhofer: “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole,” said Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015.
So what is the goal of environmental policy? “We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy,” said Edenhofer.
Talking about agendas, let that sink in.
Harry Roussard
Foster City
