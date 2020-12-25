Editor,
For those of us who wanted a climate leader in Sacramento, we got one in Josh Becker. On day one he introduced two bills, SB67 and SB68 and co-authored AB33 (Ting).
What stands out to me is how the lessons learned from COVID-19 relate directly to our crisis with the climate. Both rely on science for answers and necessitate urgent and diligent action on our parts. SB 68 is calling for 1 million electric buildings ... as stated in the bill to “help the state achieve its climate and air pollution reduction goals in the building sector through actions such as reducing barriers to upgrading electrical service panels or accommodating additional electrical appliances within existing service panels.”
Believe it or not, California lags behind the rest of the United States with 95% of buildings built with natural gas furnaces compared with new homes built in the rest of the country (60%) who build with electric. This is according to the NRDC Expert Blog, Nov. 19, 2020.
In conjunction with Becker’s bill, it is time for the California Energy Commission (CEC) to revise Title 24 codes to require all new construction to be electric, and for cities to adopt even stricter reach codes. Kudos to state Sen. Becker for fueling this effort. We must act on climate change the way we should have acted on COVID-19.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
