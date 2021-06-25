Editor,
The Pacific Oscillation caused the same heat waves and droughts we’re having now as it did in the 1970s and over the last 10,000 years. Current levels of carbon dioxide and temperatures are by far the lowest in 600,000 years. Experiments by solar physicists at CERN show the sun’s cycles control our climate. Science shows that higher levels of carbon dioxide trap less heat because existing carbon dioxide levels already trap most of the sun’s heat causing waves. Increased carbon dioxide has beneficially greened the Earth as seen from space since the 1960s.
Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, said the carbon dioxide levels were so low in the Little Ice Age in the 1500s that it dangerously reduced plant growth causing millions to starve to death in Europe. We are not in a climate crisis and our technology will soon eliminate fossil fuel use when efficient battery storage makes green energy less expensive.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
