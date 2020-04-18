Editor,
Whomever hired San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow should get a raise.
Published county infection rates appear statistically unlikely and I urge the county to do whatever is necessary to set up 10-minute COVID pinprick blood testing at every Walgreens and CVS in San Mateo County.
I urge the county to participate in the Amazon Web Services COVID-19 Data Lake, a project to aggregate anonymized COVID-19 data for statistical analysis. If our infection rates are as truly low as reported it is important to find out why.
I urge San Mateo County supervisors to protect the public by testing all inmates before they are released for COVID-19 antibodies using a 10 minute pinprick blood test, and giving them a pre release three minute COVID-19 update in English or Spanish.
It is statistically likely history will show early-release San Mateo County jail inmates will have had a similar infection rate to nursing homes — and a role in the infection of homeless populations.
Make city by city infection and death data public. In Los Angeles, deaggregated city by city and even neighborhood-specific infection data has helped prioritized application of scarce public health assets.
While San Mateo County may have already passed the point where deaggregated city-by-city data can help us slow this epidemic, making city specific data available would still
allow many immune compromised residents enough information to make decisions that would best protect themselves and their families.
Some studies have shown it is statistically likely that black and Latino victims will die at almost double the rate of other populations. I have yet to see any local COVID-19 public health assets in Spanish, and those communities continue to be at risk.
Dan Stegink
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.