Editor,
As a member of the Catholic Church, I find suing the state to get more attendance in their churches absolutely wrong. Instead of worrying about the attendance and the collection plate they should be preaching that we are in trouble and what is more important right now is wearing masks and keeping our distance. Avoiding crowds is more important than going to church, we can pray at home, I’m sure the big guy hears us in both places.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.