Editor,
It was disturbing to read that Caltrain staff are anxious to move forward with the electrification project (SMDJ May 12).
Ridership has dropped by 90% and every city and county are facing massive deficits.
Our school funding is projected to be only 10% of what was expected. Many services and projects will be eliminated and layoffs are likely. Meanwhile Caltrain is worried that they can’t spend money fast enough.
To continue spending on a “nice to have” project, while difficult cuts are made to vital service, is unconscionable. If you lose your job, you don’t buy a new car.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
Look to your own city that is building a rec center to the tune of 50M plus interest and unknown operating expenses, all without proof that such an extravagance is needed or wanted by the residents.
