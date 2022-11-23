Accusations were made about some sort of “Old Guard” in San Mateo seeking revenge in the current City Council elections. Who is she referring to? Is it the people who care enough to want a better quality of life through smart balanced growth and high ethical standards for our council and appointed planning commissioners? Is it the people who want to see a council that is not unduly influenced by personal agendas and outside interests?
Smart balanced growth does not happen: with more offices than housing; if there is costly infrastructure needed; if new buildings have inadequate parking and compromise open space; when housing/offices displace small businesses, supermarkets, drugstores, retail that leave limited choices for residents. Reduced consumer establishments force driving across town or to other cities causing traffic, parking problems and extra gas consumption. For example, Kmart, Trag’s and Rite Aid complex are gone or going, Draeger’s is in play and not sure if coming back. Both Trader Joe’s likely will be gone for awhile; so are we driving to San Carlos TJ’s? One likely will be back, the Hillsdale one is uncertain, but if not, more crosstown driving.
Regarding ethics, one appointed Planning Commissioner (A. Nugent) removed Rob Newsom campaign signs. It’s in the hands of the district attorney. One councilmember (A. Lee), the only one returning next year, has supported his actions. Also, developers have had a major interest in influencing San Mateo politics. A lot of money is to be made and aim to get what they want, the way they want it at the council bargaining table regarding building density, traffic, parking, open space, infrastructure and costs, height, noise, retail choices and looks/architectural design.
If all this is considered “The Old Guard” Ms. Lempert, then count me in, but please change the name — “Citizens First.”
