Who is the object of the Old Guard’s wrath? It is Councilmember Amourence Lee, who lives in North Central. Lee worked hard to ensure her friend and fellow progressive Adam Loraine would win in District 5. She had the audacity to raise pro-choice Proposition 1 as a major political issue in the campaign and put well-respected and well-liked Rod Linhares on the spot. Linhares works for the Catholic Archdiocese and he hedged on his position on abortion rights (Proposition 1 passed).

sue lempert

Personally, I don’t believe that abortion should be a City Council issue. The only exception is restrictions the city has placed on the crazy picketer at the Planned Parenthood site.

KEM123
I agree with Sue Lempert that east side San Mateo deserves representation on the City Council as soon as possible. For too long this has been an overlooked part of the City. No one is better prepared to fill the spot left vacant by Diane Papen than Richard Hedges who is a voice of reason and is thoughtful in his approach to solving problems. He is also knowledgeable and familiar with the issues and challenges facing those of us living east of Hwy. 101.

Karen Moen

willallen
I take it the "crazy" picket at Planned Parenthood involves a buffer zone. Why not a buffer zone at any place open to the public? As for Lee, I suspect she suffers from Cathophobia. Poor Linares. He's also taking a beating on Catholic California where commentators attack him for not being clear enough about his pro-life position..

