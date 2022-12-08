Editor,
The headline “Moving in the right direction” in the weekend, Dec. 2-4 paper was an absolute joke. I realize it’s what he said but who in their right mind believes the crap that comes out of the most incompetent president ever. I still cannot believe that people actually think this idiot is a good president. He has done nothing but ruin this country.
