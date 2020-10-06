Editor,
An avalanche of mailers advocating for Measure R have been inundating my mailbox over the past three weeks, no doubt many more to come. I have received several from the “Committee to House Our Local Heroes.” But readers are entitled to know that they are paid for by the Bohannon Organization and other big developers.
Checking out the public filings on the city’s website, I find that this new committee is a “re-branding” of the original name, San Mateans for Neighborhood Protections and Affordable Housing. That name also lists the Bohannon Organization as the sponsor.
Many know that Bohannon has been conducting surveys since 2018, trying to figure out how to push their “sky’s the limit, build bigger and bigger” agenda and defeat Measure Y, the grassroots effort to keep voter control over height, density and affordable housing requirements. Must be that “Housing Our Heroes” polled higher than the other name.
How disingenuous can you get? Hiding behind authentic local heroes to push their true agenda? Especially since their Measure R requires absolutely no affordable housing to be built whatsoever.
Voters beware. Yes on Y, no on R.
Lisa Vande Voorde
San Mateo
