Editor,
Regarding the Sept. 22 guest perspective “Once more for those in the back: District elections are good for democracy” by Dr. Melissa R. Michelson on the virtues of district elections: While this notion may be sensible in some cities with diverse neighborhoods and possibly diverse demographics, for small cities such as Millbrae and Burlingame, many residents prefer to have all members of the city council at their service instead of just one. I prefer to have the ear of all councilmembers when an issue arises.
Dennis Mitchell
Burlingame
