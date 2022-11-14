Editor,
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30+ years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.
The White Christmas Ball on December 3 at Dance Vita Ballroom in San Mateo would be such a treat to go to. Unfortunately, my hearing ability changed after my crash. I can hear, but I cannot understand sounds. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know. I never imagined having a life like this.
Planning to take SR 1 to attend a holiday gathering? Please make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk. I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.
My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.
Lori Martin
Tracy
