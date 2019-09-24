Editor,
Socialism is the enabler of choice for authoritarian leaders. Hitler copied Mussolini’s socialism to build the National Socialist German Workers Party (the Nazis) with which he seized power. Socialism can only exist in strongly coercive societies and invariably leads to authoritarian rule. That’s because people are not easily parted with their liberties and paying 70% taxes. Socialism starts “benevolently” with promises of free things that the rich will pay for, and ends up like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and the failed USSR.
Socialist Saul Alinsky’s prediction that Democrats would gradually turn America into a socialist country is well on its way in California. Socialists here seek to take over the private health care sector and add to their control of government, energy, politics, education and the media. In California, Lenin’s “vanguard of the proletariat,” the unions, now fund and control the majority of Democrat politicians in Sacramento.
Political correctness is also used to suppress free speech. Ever higher taxes are passed to pay for the generous pension funds of teachers and government workers rather than basic services like fire protection. Taxpayers are bilked for billions to pay for a high-speed rail to Bakersfield as commute times for millions of workers have expanded to many hours a day just to reach affordable housing. Non-citizen immigrants strain social services to the breaking point and affect our lowest-in-the-nation public schools.
Those who think Socialism is a panacea should keep an eye on California — and its degrading schools, its mushrooming homeless population, its exploding budgets, its unsolved fire and water issues, its highest in the nation cost of gas, its exorbitant taxes, its transportation quagmires and its one-party Democrat rule.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.