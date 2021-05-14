Editor,
During the presidencies of Clinton, Bush the son and Obama, China was allowed an unfettered expansion of its economy while forgetting that a powerful economy is the essential strategic prerequisite for victory in a war of any kind should one erupt.
We were essentially helping and abetting a future enemy simply to accommodate the short-sighted greed of corporate donors. Now China has dropped all peaceful pretense and people like Henry Kissinger and our top military are talking openly about a possible catastrophic war with China. It is now clear to all that China has been waging a long-term economic war and in this confrontation between us and China the best-managed economy will win the victory of becoming the new reserve currency and therefore the new superpower.
Biden is busy showering victory’s loot on his progressive army, while in communist China nothing is free, not school, not health care, not even economical assistance for COVID-19. Is Biden dispersing and squandering our economy’s strength while China is focusing hers for the purpose of long-term international dominance and thus solid, real individual prosperity? The verdict will be passed by the collective wisdom of investors and international corporations as numerically and undeniably expressed in the status and value of the U.S. dollar.
Now even the sham-socialist billionaire of Omaha is worried about signs of rampant inflation: Is red hot inflation the pink in the healthy cheek or the burning fever of a mortally-wounded economy?
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
