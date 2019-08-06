Editor,
Why on Earth are military-style assault weapons even allowed in the public sector?
Their sole purpose is to kill as many as possible, as quickly as possible and should not be used against any living creature, two or four legged. To claim they are for self defense is pure idiocy. Same for someone who just “ likes” to have such weapons around for the sheer pleasure of it. Not a good enough excuse. Such weapons should be banned totally, no ifs or buts about it, regardless of the brand name attached.
Of course, people can be killed singularly or in masses, by other weapons or means of destruction, but why not completely ban what we have seen over and over again? These weapons are so easy to obtain and are used by someone so asocial that he/she decides to kill innocent people en masse? Haven’t we seen enough? Let’s listen to the wise words just issued by our former President Barack Obama — the only responsible and presidential leader we have had for quite a while — not someone who encourages weak-minded morons to help him “Drain the Swamp.” How dumb can a so-called leader be?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
