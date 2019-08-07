Editor,
Bravo to Jorg Aadahl for his letter to the editor, “Assault weapons and mass murder,” in the Aug. 6 edition of the Daily Journal. I would like to add one more possibility to his solution which I think is brilliant. Similarly to the sentiments of the comedian Chris Rock, let them buy the guns, but charge $5,000 per bullet.
Donna Eghbal
Millbrae
