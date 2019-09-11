Editor,

I am responding to the local brief titled “Hillsdale Apple store robbed, police give chase” in the Sept. 7-8 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. The recent spate of robberies at local Apple stores is quite concerning. Luckily no one has gotten hurt, but those incidents can turn ugly. It seems like a no-brainer for Apple to install tracking devices in their display items, so authorities can apprehend the thieves before tragedy happens.

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

