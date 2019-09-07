Three masked men allegedly entered an Apple store inside a San Mateo shopping center Thursday night and made off with about 40 items, police said.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the store, located at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, police said.
After taking the items, the trio fled in a vehicle described as a white four-door sedan, witnesses told police.
Officers were soon able to catch up with the suspect vehicle on northbound Highway 101 in Brisbane. Officers then began pursuing the vehicle but when it reached Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge, officers lost sight of it.
The Burlingame Apple store has also been hit by robbers three times in August, with the most recent incident being Aug. 29 when males between 16 and 21 pulled items from display tables and took off.
Anyone with information about the San Mateo incident is being asked to contact San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.
