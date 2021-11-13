Editor,
The Martians are coming! The Martians are coming! Or perhaps the “killer comet” is coming! Would that motivate the planet’s humans to work together and see to a common strategy to save our race? No amount of billionaire joyrides to space or subterranean hideaways will save them.
The cliche “we’re all in this together” is totally correct. COP26 is indeed the best plan going forward and yet it still is mired and threatened by national suspicions and rivalries. The U.S. military is the single biggest polluter on the planet. The research and development budget for new weaponry dwarfs the collective government efforts at finding clean energy solutions as well as efforts to stop the ecocide of species decline and nonsustainable farming and manufacturing practices. Lots to do and so little time. Will any extraterrestrials out there please stand up and give us a hand?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.