I strongly encourage Millbrae City Council District 2 voters to cast their vote for Angelina Cahalan. This fall’s election is a clear choice between political experience and a fresh perspective; but which trait is more important in choosing who to vote for? In my mind, a newcomer with novel ideas is preferable to a recycled politician; therefore, Angelina Cahalan is the superior candidate.
First of all, she is uniquely in touch with the needs and concerns of her fellow residents east of El Camino Real, a neighborhood that has never had representation on the Millbrae City Council. Furthermore, as a longtime community leader and an empathetic listener, she has generated new and progressive ideas that will benefit the entire community. She also has a collaborative personal style that will enable her to work cooperatively with her fellow councilmembers to achieve positive change — a distinctive departure from the combative and fractured nature of recent Millbrae City Councils.
Taking all these factors into account, Angelina is the best candidate to shake-up the status quo and move the city of Millbrae toward a brighter future of increased accountability, sustainability, equity and inclusivity. Please cast your vote for Millbrae City Council District 2 for Angelina Cahalan.
