Editor,
I was never much interested in local politics until I met Laura Palmer-Lohan. It was at San Carlos Hometown Days when she walked up to me and said she was running for City Council and wanted to hear what concerns I had. That was in 2018.
My concern is climate and so after she was elected, I met with her and asked for her support in bringing Reach Codes to the attention of the City Council. Laura reached out to me as a resource on climate issues and grasped some of the most complex matters skillfully. She championed the passage of reach codes in 2019. Since then, I have been very impressed with the breadth and depth with which she takes on issues. Not only is she extremely competent when it comes to navigating the business of San Carlos, but she remains genuinely concerned, available and accessible to our community. Her leadership skills, intelligence and authenticity are an impressive combination for someone in public office.
We need someone like Laura on the Board of Supervisors, one who actively listens and is truly committed to representing the huge diversity of people in District 3 … bringing all her skills to bear in serving our community. It would be so amazing to have her as our supervisor.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
