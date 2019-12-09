Editor,
So four legal scholars testified before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry. Three were chosen by the Democrats and one by the Republicans. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the panel if any of them, after reading the 300-page report by Adam Schiff, found any evidence of a single fact in the report. Not one of them raised there hand, not even those chosen by the Democrats. That being said, how can the Democrats proceed with their articles of impeachment? All a trial will do is expose their bias against Trump and all but ensure he is elected to a second term. I guess credit is due, because they are going full bore on impeachment knowing that no Democratic candidate will be able to win the 2020 election head to head.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.