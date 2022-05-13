Editor,
In the May 10 issue, the Daily Journal, gave front page emphasis to issues of concern to residents of North Central San Mateo (“North Central San Mateo seeks stronger voice” in the May 10 Daily Journal).
We North Central San Mateo residents are among many Peninsula communities harmed by regularly-occurring late-night and early-morning noise intrusion from San Francisco International Airport, adversely impacting our sleeping patterns.
When voting in the June 7 primary, I hope all those Peninsula residents similarly impacted will consider where the candidates for Congress to replace Jackie Speier live.
The two male Democratic candidates live adjacent to San Francisco, not on the Peninsula southerly of SFO.
Only one candidate resides near to our area on the Peninsula — Emily Beach of Burlingame.
Beach is also the only woman seeking election to represent us in Washington. Only 27% of the members of Congress are women — unbelievable as that may sound.
Our representative in Congress can make a difference in working to realign the nighttime flight path to and from San Francisco International Airport.
Peninsula residents can all seek and support a stronger voice — the voice of a mid-Peninsula resident — a councilmember and former mayor, who is also the only woman seeking election to the U.S. Congress in the June 7 primary.
That woman is Emily Beach.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
