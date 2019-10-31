Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “An ugly public meeting that you will never see” by Cindy Cornell in the Oct. 2 issue of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I see that Cornell is still trying to get someone/anyone to subsidize her housing here in Burlingame. As a local taxpayer, I do not want to subsidize anyone’s housing.
So called “affordable” housing equals subsidized housing. If you cannot afford to live here, then move to where you can afford to live. Does Cornell have skin in the game? I doubt it.
When I bought in 1989, the earthquake hit days later. If either my wife or I had lost a job, we would have had to sell at a loss for the next six to seven years. We had skin in the game. I am tired of hearing Cornell thinking she is somehow entitled to a subsidy.
Go and live where you can afford to live.
Ron Field
Burlingame
