Things got very ugly at the Sept. 26 Peninsula Health Care District Board Meeting. Housing activists and aides to U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo were present in hopes that the district had decided to do the right thing and build 100% affordable housing on public land.
Board Chairman Lawrence Cappell announced that news will be forthcoming about the development, but the market-rate developers are still involved so the acreage needed for comprehensive 100% affordable senior and workforce housing is in jeopardy. There is no possible excuse to build any market-rate housing on public land during this housing crisis.
Board members Dennis Zell and Helen Galligan excoriated Speier’s aide, essentially telling him that the congresswoman should stay in her lane and not involve herself in their business. They were offended by being confronted in her town hall meeting, preferring to engage out of sight of the public. We are shocked by the behavior of these elected officials. Were it not for the great leadership of Congresswoman Speier and support from state Sen. Hill and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, the board would continue to ignore the community’s voice. We are deeply indebted to their commitment to do the right thing.
You won’t be seeing a recording of this meeting anywhere. Despite our requests to record and air its meetings, the board voted against transparency earlier this year. The members keep repeating that they are hearing us; however, they are not heeding and continue to make themselves irrelevant.
Cindy Cornell
Burlingame
