I am responding to the letter, “Affordable housing is subsidized housing” by Ron Field in the Oct. 31 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I might remind Mr. Field that if everyone simply lives where they can afford to live, the result is a lack of teachers, public servants and those to fill other lower-paying roles that are nonetheless critical to the functioning of a community. I’m also a taxpayer and am absolutely willing to subsidize housing to ensure we can keep people to fill such important and valued positions. “Move to where you can afford to live” is a bit simplistic. Some of us have a wider and less self-serving views. We are a community and communities help each other.
Brian Wright
Belmont
Brian- if you can afford more, break out your checkbook and write a check. You know you can do that any time you want right? Remember, you speak for yourself and not other taxpayers.
