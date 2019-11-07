Editor,
This is in response to Ron Field’s letter to the editor, “Affordable housing is subsidized housing” in the Oct. 31 edition of the Daily Journal.
Mr. Field, do you like having grocery clerks, restaurant staff and other “service workers” here? They won’t work here if they can’t live here. An article that same day put rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Mateo at $2,700 to $3,500; you might get a “clean” one for $2,500. Adding food, heat, gasoline and insurance, a person needs to take home over $3,000, which is a pretax income of around $42,000 per year. That is around $20 per hour. For a married couple, they would each need to earn at least $10 per hour.
What is your position on a $15 per hour minimum wage? My numbers assume “low” rent, no entertainment or vacation expenses, no kids, no car payments or other debt and no medical expenses, so two people each earning $15 per hour and living modestly is still a stretch.
With a minimum wage of $15 per hour, will your next letter complain that your morning coffee costs more because you are “subsidizing” the clerk who provided it to you? What about Social Security? If you purchased a house 30 years ago, you must be approaching or in retirement. That service worker whom you are “subsidizing” is paying taxes which goes toward that Social Security payment. Why should they be “subsidizing” you? Civilization means that we all support each other. We cannot survive with attitudes of, “I got mine, who cares about you?”
D.M. Goldstein
Foster City
The entire argument regarding service people is a false flag. If businesses can't hire people for what they are willing to pay you need to increase your pay or shut down your business, its called a free market. This socialization of housing that is happening in our area is some of the scariest issues to ever hit California. Our government is now going after are private property.
