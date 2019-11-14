Editor,

Jonathan Madison’s latest column, like all of his columns, was thoughtful and timely (“The next awakening?” in the Nov. 12 edition of the Daily Journal). The only thought I would add is a quote attributed to Reagan, “Trust, but verify.” We should watch and wait; I hope he is correct.

Janet Freeman

Millbrae

