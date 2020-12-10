Editor,
When Sanjay Gehani was elected mayor of Foster City at the Dec. 7 reorganization ceremony, he fulfilled one of his important campaign promises. He campaigned to make the City Council civil and inclusive. The past several years has seen embarrassing behavior of councilmembers to one another and, most importantly, to the residents of Foster City. Mayor Gehani took a bold step in returning civility and inclusivity to the council when he nominated and voted for Richa Aswathi as vice mayor. Congratulations to newly elected Mayor Gehani and Vice Mayor Aswathi.
We, the residents, look forward to a harmonious and fruitful year. Also, welcome to newly appointed Peter Pirnejad who will be Foster City’s new city manager.
Steve Okamoto
Foster City
The letter writer is a former member of the Foster City Council.
