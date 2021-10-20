Editor,
Now San Mateo has decided to eliminate much parking in already crowded North Central, including that for work vehicles. Also affected will be commuters who drive to BART. During autumn and winter, cyclist clothes and hair get wet, not a good way to appear at work. And where will trucks park? UPS, Amazon, FedEx deliver needed supplies to home-bound elderly and sick in crowded North Central.
There’s no guarantee a dedicated bike lane will improve biker safety. Although San Mateo built traffic calming measures on North Humboldt Street around 2017, traffic speed has actually increased.
Bicycling does have its downside. Bicyclists aren’t good citizens of the road. They run red lights, go through stop signs, hit pedestrians and ride off (happened to me twice). Bikes are unlicensed so owners can’t be identified. Bicyclists don’t pay fees and taxes for pavement maintenance.
After redesign of the Peninsula/101 Interchange, more traffic will be drawn to immediately adjacent North Humboldt Street. This is important because the current plan leaves bicyclists in the street with cars.
Better idea: Turn one sidewalk into a dedicated bicycle lane thus physically separate from traffic. This improves biker safety and leaves the parking spaces unchanged. The remaining sidewalk is used by pedestrians. Probably this costs more than the present plan, but it produces a much safer bike path, particularly after the Peninsula/101 Interchange redesign, and it does not decrease the ability of the residents to earn a living or receive deliveries.
Jane James
San Mateo
