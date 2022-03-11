The horrific and tragic war in Ukraine is something we should all be concerned about. Not only are men, women, children — even entire families — being senselessly killed, but there is a real threat of a democratic nation being erased by a maniacal dictator who wants to further the spread of communism.
As a daughter of Chinese immigrants, I have heard my parents’ stories about how they escaped Mao’s communist regime in China. My mother-in-law had a similar experience when her family fled their home in Ukraine to escape from a communist regime that became the Soviet Union. My sons heard these stories, too. Never in our wildest dreams did we think the world would take this step backward.
But Russia’s attack on Ukraine has brought these stories back to life for my family and, I’m sure, countless others, as well.
Freedom should never be taken for granted. However, when too many people forget that freedom is not free, we end up with a war where we could all be annihilated with nuclear weapons or live in the dark world of communism, tyranny and authoritarianism. Yes, I’m using these three words because in our American idealism, too many Americans have forgotten that real people in other parts of the world are struggling to have the opportunity to even think about what freedom is like. They can see and taste freedom but will never have it, unless they leave their country like my family and my husband’s family did. As we watch or read about the babies who have been killed in this war against Ukraine, I am reminded that my own mother was born in a bomb shelter. I am reminded that my grandparents had to escape their homeland and immigrate to Taiwan. I am reminded that Mao’s communist regime tore families apart, some of whom were never reunited.
History is repeating itself now, and we must learn our lessons, especially since our world safety is in peril. Humanity is in danger now and so is our children’s future. It is terrifying to see photos of a maternity ward being bombed, or seniors blown up in their car — all innocent civilians, all innocent victims. Take a look at the photos of Russian soldiers in Ukraine who are pawns of a dictator, not a leader. These poor young people have little idea they have started a war for a coward who only cares about his own power. Remember that absolute power corrupts absolutely. When government becomes too overreaching and dictatorial, people’s rights begin to be snuffed out. People’s lives become expendable. Communism, tyranny and authoritarianism don’t operate with care for the well-being of their citizens. They are about power and reduced human rights. In their view, people are commodities, stripped of their dignity and basic human rights. Their leaders are staggeringly wealthy and their people incredibly poor, allowing tyranny and authoritarianism to thrive.
Remember this when you exercise your right to vote. Our democracy isn’t perfect, but it’s precious. We can only strive to make it perfect, working together with the single purpose of keeping freedom alive, for all our children’s sake.
Virginia Chang Kiraly is the proud daughter of Chinese immigrants and serves as a director of the Menlo Fire Protection District and a Commissioner of the San Mateo County Harbor District boards.
