Californians have a complicated relationship to the death penalty. As a Quaker, I believe the right to life is the most basic “unalienable right” for all persons. George Fox, a founder of Quakers, asked us to walk over the world “answering that of God in everyone.”
This basic tenet of my Quaker faith recognizes that all people possess a divine element, a “Light within” that can be nurtured to grow.
Those who kill are often victims of social conditions. As members of society, we bear responsibility for many of the conditions that lead to violent crime including poverty, racial discrimination, childhood trauma and abuse, and mental illness. We then execute these same victims that we helped to create as members of society. We bear responsibility for those deaths when the state, which represents each of us, executes them. We murder what is divine.
In a 2016 California proposition, the majority of voters chose to retain executions and accepted a measure to shorten appeals in death penalty cases, although 57% of San Mateo County citizens voted against the proposition. Because there is a moratorium on executions in California, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is challenging the moratorium legally as he believes it is his duty to uphold the law exactly as passed.
Mr. Wagstaffe’s website says, “we must bring an end to bigotry and racism in our country, and it is the solemn responsibility of all government leaders and every member of the criminal justice system to achieve this goal. The citizens of this country cannot rest until we bring an end to racial inequity and racism … .” The death penalty is inherently unfair and disproportionately applied to the poor, mentally ill and people of color. Two-thirds of California’s death row inmates are people of color. Wealthy criminals never get to death row. Mr. Wagstaffe’s actions contradict his goals. Let us encourage him to fulfill his pledge to “resolutely continue to seek justice and fairness in our criminal justice system,” instead of opposing the moratorium.
Victims and their families deserve justice for the unspeakable tragedies they have suffered and need to regain peace in their lives. Their feelings of shock, anger and revenge are completely understandable. However, justice and peace cannot be served by retribution or revenge. We also know that because of the inequities within society and within our justice system, innocent people are too often executed. Revenge cannot restore the loss of a loved one, may not reduce the pain or even bring healing. More violence and death multiplies pain. True justice is only realized by turning from evil toward good.
Dead people cannot repay their debt to society. This is only possible by transforming lives for good. Inner peace and healing come only through sincere apology, forgiveness and a redeemed life. What if offenders were offered the opportunity to repay those harmed by becoming model citizens instead being put to death? Instead of responding with violence through execution, offer treatment, resources, support and love to those who are truly repentant to fashion a new, productive life.
“Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us,” is one of the most difficult disciplines. Yet forgiveness is a cornerstone of Christianity and many other faiths. Forgiveness may take many years, but one cannot be at peace with oneself and the world without it. At least 12% of those executed are later found to be innocent. “Forgive them, for they know not what they do,” was a prayer spoken by an innocent man who was executed. Do we truly know what we are doing when the state takes a life? Are we forever extinguishing that “Light within” that can turn a life from evil toward good?
The legal system desperately needs reform, especially the most severe penalty of all that can never be reversed. We need justice based on compassion for both victims and offenders. Can our hearts be changed to create a state without capital punishment? “A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will remove from your body the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” (Ezekiel 36:26)
William Penn, another early Quaker, said, “Let us then try what Love can do: For if Men did once see we Love them, we should soon find they would not harm us.” Violence breeds more violence. Let us not destroy lives but seek justice with racial equity, peace and compassion that transforms and restores lives.
Jerry McBride is a member of the San Mateo Quaker Worship Group and the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.