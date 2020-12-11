“And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” For those who identify as Christian, these words from the Book of Luke open the story of Jesus’ life. Along with verses later on in the story about shepherds, these words inspired countless nativity scenes in churches, homes and front yards. The nativity scenes, of varying size and material, paint for us a picture of the infant Jesus surrounded by his parents, well-wishers and farm animals.
When we observe these scenes of Jesus’ birth, with their focus on the outdoor elements, we sometimes miss an important detail. Although he was laid in a manger, Jesus came into the world somewhere warm, safe and cared for. There was “no place in the inn,” but they were at the manger. Jesus and his family weren’t left out in the cold.
At Christmas we remember that, no matter how humble his beginnings, Jesus and his family weren’t in the cold. As a community in San Mateo County we are called to make sure that our neighbors are not left out in the cold either.
Recently, in partnership with LifeMoves, Redwood City began offering a Safe Parking Site for motor home residents of Redwood City. Individuals and families who live in motor homes are provided with somewhere to park (or a parking permit to park on the street) while working with case managers to move toward securing permanent housing. At its best, I think of this program as the manger. Here is somewhere safe, where you can stay while you move toward permanent housing. Is this a perfect solution? No. Will it provide a necessarily transitional step for folks? At its best it will.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the overall size of the Safe Parking Site, it cannot provide space for everyone who qualifies, that’s why there are permits for street parking. There are also folks experiencing homelessness across San Mateo County who are living outdoors or who don’t qualify for the program. In Pacifica, recent decisions have banned overnight parking of motor homes. For these folks, there is neither room in the inn nor a manger where they can take refuge.
As we approach the Christmas holiday, we are called to do better.
Our county is taking steps to do better. Through the state’s Project Homekey, San Mateo County will purchase two hotels in Redwood City. One will provide permanent housing for extremely low-income seniors and the other will provide interim housing for people experiencing homelessness.
But our efforts cannot end there. The state of California’s eviction moratorium ends Jan. 31, threatening a wave of evictions and increased homelessness across the county and the state just as new shelter in place orders are enacted. There is a new proposal to extend the moratorium through all of 2021, but even this would be a stopgap measure, and would not address the long-term housing shortage we have in the region.
If we want to protect our fellow San Mateo County residents, housing for low-income, very-low-income and extremely-low-income people must be prioritized. Sometimes this will be making sure that there is emergency space in the manger. Most of the time this will be creating housing so there is a place for everyone in the inn.
When I listen to city leaders talk about what it took to create the safe parking program in Redwood City, they have talked about partnerships, listening and conversations both with small groups and ones that brought everyone to the table. It wasn’t a project that happened overnight, but the political and communal will was there to move forward on this manger-style solution.
Building the inn where everyone has a permanent safe place to call home will also take partnerships, listening and conversations about what it means to call San Mateo County home. It will take creative solutions and the willingness to not always get our own ways. But we can do it. In this county, we have the financial and the creative resources to build the inn. This holiday season in which many of us remember Jesus’ beginnings, let us come together and do the work of building the inn.
The Rev. Katie Goetz serves as pastor of Woodside Road United Methodist Church in Redwood City. She is a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort, a group of 40 religious leaders from diverse traditions working to “leverage moral power for the common good” in San Mateo County.
