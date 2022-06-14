It was my first year on the Aragon High School campus, in-person finally, after a year and a half. I was a sophomore — and nervous; it was daunting. Among the worst of my worries: making friends. Over the pandemic, I was the most isolated I had ever been, so, coming into the new year, I felt a pressure to form connections to make up for my lost freshman year. Once I discovered clubs, they quickly and unexpectedly became a core part of my sophomore year.
People go to clubs for many different reasons. There are social, cultural, academic, service and STEM clubs. Many members bring their friends to clubs, introducing them to their interests.
“We mainly reached out to friends who also reached out to their friends,” Aragon senior Galen Guo said. “The most effective way of advertisement was normal conversation with others; in conversation, the topic would be brought up, and eventually, we would have new members join.”
Club meetings are not only social occasions but also opportunities to develop new interests and knowledge. For clubs centered around learning, meetings can be especially enriching academically.
“At Early Empires Club, we retell the story of early civilizations through engaging presentations and activities,” senior Kyle Delmo said. “Presentations are usually presented on a paper packet handed out to members. [Some] activities include debates, discussions and DIY arts-and-crafts competitions.”
At the heart of many clubs is a love for discovery. Before anything, many officers ask themselves what they want to see at Aragon, and this shapes the foundation for the club they go on to create.
“I was fascinated by the different applications [of engineering] and how the products and innovations of engineering are at the core of our society,” sophomore Rachel Ma said. “From there, I noticed that there is no club at Aragon that really gives a comprehensive view into multiple different fields of engineering. After this observation, I decided to start Engineering Club as a method to help provide this opportunity for students at Aragon.”
As officers pursue their interests with clubs, they open up the opportunity for members to share those interests. Then during meetings, officers and members work together to create the most positive experience.
“I have heard kids say [that clubs are] the highlight of their day,” senior Nicky Dobbs said. “Clubs bring both like-minded individuals together and completely different people. Also, clubs allow people to express themselves culturally and religiously that they wouldn’t be able to do in class. … Some of the constraints in the classroom are let go when clubs meet. ... It is really liberating.”
Aragon does well to encourage its students to participate in clubs. Twice a year, the high school organizes a club fair to promote new clubs.
This event is emblematic of, and contributes to, Aragon’s rich school spirit. During lunch, tables are set up for this occasion. Each club prepares posters, flyers and sign-up sheets to invite students to join their club. In the spring semester of 2022, Aragon hosted a club fair over the span of a week. That week, the center court was bustling. The buzz of excitement traveled through the campus, and many students left with a handful of colorfully detailed pamphlets.
“During the club fair, we got around 80 new members who expressed interest in joining. Around 60 have stayed as long-term members,” senior Farrah Ye said, who is co-captain of the Aragon Robotics Club. “Aside from the annual club fair, we also got the opportunity to get featured in live announcements, hang up posters, and share the word with teachers who helped us advertise clubs.”
Clubs are an enriching part of high school life. They helped me and countless others discover our passions, form meaningful connections, and create memories on campus. Every day at lunch, there is a swarm of club members headed toward the tennis courts, looking forward to a new experience and another of officers with a meeting plan, ready to shape that experience.
Carole Darve is a rising junior at Aragon High School in San Mateo.
