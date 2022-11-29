Since we are into November already, I decided to get a jump on my Christmas shopping. I headed to Hillsdale Shopping Center with my shopping list in hand. First stop was a few groceries from QFI on West Hillsdale Boulevard. I pulled up and couldn’t seem to find the store. In its place were parking lots on each side of the street.
Scanning my list, I needed to head to Sears Auto Center for wiper blades and to the Sears store for a can of paint and a new pair of Keds. What’s this? Instead of Sears, I find something called Barnes and Noble. Who is Barnes and is he really Noble? Up ahead I see some stores called Trader Joe’s and Old Navy. They sound like Army/Navy surplus stores. What happened to Sears?
OK, no more wasting my time here. I’m heading over to the Emporium on 31st. Avenue. One of my all-time favorite stores where I know I will find some gifts I want. I turn up 31st Avenue from El Camino Real and I see a sign that says Cineopolis. What the heck is that? Sounds like a sister city to Superman’s Metropolis. I start walking in search of the Big “E” and enter this strange land. No Emporium but a lot of crazy sounding stores. Some gal named Lulu selling lemons — I didn’t see any lemons, an Apple store, but not a Granny Smith or a Red Delicious apple to be found and two guys named Peet and Philz who sell coffee but cannot spell their names correctly. Up ahead I see something called Shake Shack — an earthquake simulator? Well, this is the Bay Area. This is getting really weird! Then I spot a sign that says Red Door Escape Room. I’ll take any color door to escape this shopping nightmare!
Now I’m hungry so I head across 31st Avenue to the The Magic Pan for a crepe. I can’t seem to find the entrance. In its place is a huge building with a sign saying Nordstrom’s. No clue as to what that is. OK, this is getting ridiculous. I need to find the open-air mall and start some serious shopping.
After searching for an entrance, I open a door to find a huge two-story structure with about 100 stores and a roof overhead. I’m overwhelmed. Where is the fresh air? Where are all the cute little outdoor display booths that used to be decorated for the holidays? Easter was always my favorite with live baby chicks. Where are all of my favorite stores?
I begin walking around looking for KB Toys, Mervyn’s, Melarts, Leeds, Thom McCann Shoes, JJ Newberry, the Pet Store. Gone, gone, gone. In their place I find DSW and H&M. Doesn’t anyone use a full name anymore? A Sandbox with no sand, Pinstripes, which I assume sells men’s suits, a guy named Mac selling cosmetics, a whole factory for cheesecakes, like we need that, and what exactly is Victoria’s burning Secret? I’m so confused. Is this a senior moment?
Then I spot Macy’s. Hallelujah! Finally, something familiar! I zip up the escalator to the second floor to check out the Christmas decorations and to sneak a peek at Santa greeting all the little ones. What do I find? Mattresses, mattresses and more mattresses. No Santa’s village just mattresses, towels and some kitchenwares. I ask a sales clerk where Santa is and she tells me they only have one Santa for the whole mall and he is in the center courtyard. Who thought this was a good idea?
Well, this has been one crazy shopping adventure for sure. I didn’t buy one item on my list. I feel like I have been on another planet all day. At least I’ll have a quiet relaxing evening.
A recent article from The Guardian said that there are more than 1,000 malls in America, but it is estimated 1 in 4 will close in the next few years due to the pandemic, slow economy and online shopping.
Enjoy them while you still can. Happy Shopping!
Mary Del Carlo is a retired preschool teacher who has resided in San Mateo for 47 years. During this time, she has seen many changes to our community.
