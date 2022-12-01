Editor,
Thank you Mary DelCarlo for bringing a smile to my face while reading your creative piece on the Hillsdale Shopping Center that we once knew (“Christmas shopping circa 1970s” in the Nov. 29 edition of the Daily Journal). Such fun, such memories and such joy.
