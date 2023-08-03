Lydia Kou 

The politicians in Sacramento are racing to enact a new bridge toll hike that will cost workers commuting regularly across our Bay Area bridges up to an additional $375 every year — in addition to the $1,750 they pay now.

And why force Bay Area workers to pay more? The simple answer is because politicians are refusing to do their jobs — rooting out the waste, fraud and costly inefficiency in Bay Area transit agencies.

anna kuhre
anna kuhre

27 agencies, what a joke! People have laughing at this ludicrous and wasteful set up for years. I live in San Mateo, and I am sending Lydia Kou a donation for her campaign today. Get rid of all the bureaucrats and get something done for the people!

