Editor,
This is regarding the Aug. 3 guest perspective by Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou, “Bureaucratic waste takes toll on many Bay Area workers.”
Kudos to Ms. Kou for her leadership in pointing out the obscene waste and redundancy of the 27 transit agencies in the Bay Area; all with their own boards and or commissions. BART as an example is the poster child for taxpayer waste. For many years, BART’s self-serving conservative estimate was they were losing $30 million a year to fare cheats. These fare evaders were determined to be the primary cause of the crime and grime on BART that riders were complaining about, and BART did nothing about it.
As an aside, an outside more objective estimate showed BART was losing closer to $60 million per year. And now Sacramento politicians like state Sen. Scott Wiener want to ramrod though a bridge toll hike to pay for the negligence and unnecessary duplication of these local agencies. Ms. Kou is right on when she reports these agencies should be consolidated and the proposed bridge toll increases are simply rewarding negligence or, at a minimum, poor performance. I hope Ms. Kou is successful in her race for the 23rd Assembly District, what a breath of fresh air this person is.
David Altscher
Belmont
