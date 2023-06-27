Motorists would pay $1.50 more in tolls for five years at seven Bay Area bridges to help pay for public transit, through a bill introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and other Bay Area legislators.
Senate Bill 532 would raise tolls at every Bay Area bridge aside from the Golden Gate Bridge, which is operated by its own district, from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2028. It is expected to generate $180 million a year, which would be directed to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The bill requires 90% of the new revenue be used to maintain current service levels. Up to 10% of the revenue could be set aside for reform initiatives adopted by MTC through its Transit Transformation Action plan, increasing or restoring service beyond Fiscal Year 2022-23 levels, and/or for investing in safety, reliability, cleanliness and security improvements, according to Wiener’s office.
