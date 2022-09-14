There are a total of four candidates running for two seats on the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Because of district elections, there are two candidates running for each individual seat. In Area A, you have Suvarna Bhopale and Amy Koo, both current trustees for the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District. In Area D, you have Sathvik Nori and Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov.
Each would make a great trustee, but Bhopale shines above all and Nori is the best choice in his district.
Bhopale is clearly well versed in the district’s budget, issues and challenges and also has ideas on ensuring there are enough staffing in the future by creating a pilot program for students interested in becoming teachers to get some entry-level teaching experience. She has done a good amount of outreach to representatives from each feeder district and engaged with leaders on a variety of top issues such as preparing for high school and mental health. Her three priorities: Student achievement, safe schools and sound fiscal policy are basic but a very solid foundation.
Alan Sarver and Chris Thomsen are leaving their seats on the board, which will create a vacuum of experience. However, Bhopale will fill that with her own experience. She is thorough, serious, active and involved. It is important to have someone taking one who will not only hit the ground running, but asking the right questions all the way. That is Bhopale.
Nori may not be an obvious choice because of his young age but he impressed us with his deep knowledge and understanding of the district’s issues and interest in looking at things in a new way. When it comes to student achievement, Nori believes honors classes do not represent the diversity of its schools and that the district should instead work to make that happen. The effort of inclusion can take many forms but working in whatever fashion whether it be outreach or working with feeder districts is paramount to ensuring honor classes are diverse and serving the entire population.
As a recent student, Nori has a deep understanding of the district’s user experience while also exhibiting an exemplary working knowledge of the larger issues that create that experience and ensuring that the district’s dollars are reflect the community’s expanding priorities.
It’s not often that two candidates with such potential present themselves to voters. Today they do. Bhopale and Nori offer nothing but upside, and they deserve your vote.
