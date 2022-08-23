Craig Wiesner

On a cold 1979 morning at Lackland Air Force Base San Antonio, each Airman Basic stood trembling by his locker as our TI (Training Instructor) went from person to person doing the classic first interrogation followed by insults. My parents had warned me that I might encounter antisemitism and it was at the back of my mind as the sergeant approached me. “WIESNER!” He boomed. “Is that a JEWISH name?” Staring straight ahead I responded “Yes, sergeant!” He lifted his hand near my face, slapped me gently twice and then pinched my cheek and said “Shayna Tatala, Bubbeleh, what’s a nice Jewish boy like you doing in a place like this?” Flummoxed, I said nothing. He leaned in close and quietly said “In a few minutes I’m going to ask for a volunteer. I want your hand to be the first one up. Got it?” I nodded and he moved on to terrorize the next recruit.

A few minutes later he announced that each of us would be assigned chores every day. “I need a volunteer for the first chore.” I raised mine immediately. My job? Shoe aligner. Twice a day I’d slap a stick across each airman’s bed and push the toes of their shoes against the stick so they were all perfectly aligned. Later I asked the sergeant if he was Jewish. No. He was Irish-Catholic and had grown up in the projects like me and had fond memories of his childhood Jewish friends. That was the last direct personal communication we had until I graduated from Basic.

