If the average student is anything like me, they spend their days of learning from home constantly being interrupted by distraction after distraction: checking text messages, intermittent snack breaks and picking up other things to do. Of course, at my own fault, things like these are making remote learning much more difficult than I could have imagined. Focus isn’t the only problem though. The more time I spend unenthusiastically doing classwork while schools are closed, I’m finding that all of the most important parts of learning are missing from online school.
Enrollment in online classes has been rapidly growing since the early 2000s, and now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and required to limit interaction, all students in the state are taking their classes remotely right now. For most students, this means that all lectures, worksheets and communication with teachers or classmates are happening online.
Remote learning is not an ideal situation for most people. The seniors at my school are mourning the probable losses of prom and a graduation ceremony, and every student leaving school with no certainty of if they would return to finish the year, let alone when, was off-putting to say the least.
But as teachers struggled to find ways to put classes online, continue to prepare students for end-of-year exams and to be a model of stability amidst what feels like chaos, there was a far more serious and pressing concern. It was suggested among parents and administrators across the country that a transition to online school, although not optimal, could be good “practice” for a future where classes are mostly taught online. The fear of their jobs becoming obsolete, coupled with the stress of trying to translate their curriculum online, is not something that teachers should be facing.
If anything, while watching my teachers rush to set up Zoom calls, chats and meetings to answer questions through virtual office hours, set up YouTube channels to post video lectures and Canvas discussions to have students share ideas, I have learned that the value of teachers and physical classrooms are immeasurable. As much as digital alternatives can try, the most important part of an education is immersion and collaboration — being able to ask questions, talk to classmates and be in a learning environment. I think most people who are working for extended amounts of time from home right now are finding it incredibly difficult to get work done. Without set schedules and structure, it can be difficult for anyone to have enough discipline to be productive.
Teachers belong to a minority of Americans who are continuing to work full time right now, and whose jobs have gotten exceedingly difficult during shelter in place. My teachers have been working tirelessly to not only provide the same level of education we would be receiving at school, but to preserve some sense of normalcy for students. But as much as virtual book discussions, uploaded clips and video calls can try, they simply can’t replicate the same level of interaction that a classroom setting provides. This is what I’ve heard everyone is missing the most. On the last day of classes, one of my teachers told her students she didn’t sign up for this job to teach to a computer screen, and the most important part of education, as a humanities teacher, is facilitating human interaction. With everyone home right now and in social isolation, of course that same level of interaction is impossible, but it has only made the need for it more apparent.
Some studies, like one conducted in 2014 by researchers from MIT and Harvard, found online college classes were at least equally as effective as a lecture-based course. The problem with this principle being applied to any level of learning beyond university, though, is that the majority of high school, middle and elementary school classes are not lecture based at all. We just don’t have the attention span for it yet. So how are we expected to have the attention span for online lectures or worksheets, with none of the discussion, collaboration or help we’re used to?
As lucky as I feel to have working internet and a school district that worked hard to make sure every student had access to technology, I can’t help but feel an extreme lack of motivation to do my online work each day. A lot of that is just the general stress and uncertainty of the world right now, but the fact I’m confused by a lot of my work and it’s taking me much longer than it normally would is definitely a contributing factor. I know I need constant discussion to learn. I don’t retain anything very well from just note taking or lectures, especially when I’m in an environment as distracting as a home full of family members, and I’m nervous any kind of assessment at the end of the school year like a final would certainly show online learning hasn’t been very effective for me. Other students have much more severe issues providing barriers to remote learning educators don’t know about like unstable internet access, sick relatives, younger siblings to care for, learning disabilities, jobs or other home responsibilities, and are likely having a difficult time adjusting to remote classes. A classroom is a more equitable space, where hopefully, students can focus solely on learning.
Of course, this is not an argument that online classes should be eradicated. In lots of ways, they are beneficial for students with disabilities who cannot physically make it to school each day, or have tight schedules and can only do classwork on their own time. But if administrators have the option, a class taught in person is the ideal learning space.
I hope this pandemic teaches us a lot of things, like having an effective and stable government during a crisis helps for things to not spiral out of control, a lot of things we think are essential are really not and empathy is the most important thing for people to practice. Maybe we will learn at the end of the day, our most important workforces don’t always look like firefighters or police officers. Right now, they are health care workers, grocery store employees, food delivery services, teachers and more. We should consider reflecting that in the dignity and respect we show them, and in their pay as well.
Josette Thornhill is a junior at Aragon High School in San Mateo. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
