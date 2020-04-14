Editor,
Congratulations and thanks to the Daily Journal and to Josette Thornhill. Ms. Thornhill clearly and succinctly describes what it is about a classroom with students and a teacher that makes it so much more effective than trying to learn at home, even with online support (“What’s missing from virtual learning” Student News column in the April 4-5 edition of the Daily Journal).
Anne DeCarli
Redwood City
