Periodically, I make it a point to remind folks that one of the things that makes Redwood City so special is its waterfront. Especially when the tide is high, I enjoy walking along the creek. And the Port of Redwood City — particularly, the port’s Municipal Marina — is a lovely place to spend a sunny afternoon. And yet, most residents don’t seem to appreciate what we have.

I used to work for NeXT Inc., when its offices were on Chesapeake Drive looking out over the Municipal Marina. In those days, I spent many a lunch hour wandering all through the port and its surroundings. There were two good restaurants in the marina back then, Charley Brown’s and Bella by the Bay (an Italian restaurant). Their close proximity made them ideal on those occasions I had to take a prospective job candidate to lunch; but far more often I enjoyed them in the evenings, when my wife and I were looking to enjoy a nice meal out. The sight of the water and the occasional passing boat added significantly to the ambiance, making the drive out to the port well worth it.

