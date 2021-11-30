What really makes you and I different from one another? It goes without saying that you could probably point out a number of differences for which we are not concerned with here. I only raise the question to draw your attention to the fact that we hear this question posed much more frequently than we do about our vast similarities — that is — our collective successes, failures, vices, virtues and, perhaps most importantly, our cultural and historical journey through numerous challenges in our attempt to make the American dream a reality.
Some years ago, I had the opportunity to tour the San Mateo County History Museum. My favorite display is an exhibit entitled, “Land of Opportunity: the Immigrant Experience in San Mateo County.” This exhibit tells the stories of immigrants who faced numerous hardships, but still found the faith and resilience to make a place for themselves on the Peninsula. The groups include the Irish, Italians, Chinese, Japanese, Mexicans, Portuguese and Filipinos. The museum worked with Stanford University to also develop an African American exhibit.
Displaying everything from the finest Chinese clothing to the vast cultural customs of the Irish, the large hall unequivocally highlighted the beauty in many cultures.
To the left wall behind the wondrous cultural displays were long historic descriptions of the injustices faced by many cultures in their efforts to achieve equal rights, opportunity and, ultimately, the American dream. There are an unfathomable number of hardships, racial injustices and biased laws perpetrating prejudicial actions that made it all but impossible for many of these cultures to make the United States their home.
The Native Americans faced several fatal atrocities in their attempt to maintain their culture and customs in North America. According to Ward Churchill, a professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado, the North American Indian population declined from about 12 million in 1500 to under 240,000 in 1900 as a result of “a vast genocide ... the most sustained on record.”
The Chinese immigrants also faced their fair share of challenges. As the Chinese immigrants migrated to California in the second half of the 19th century, Congress enacted the Chinese Exclusion Act as the pinnacle symbol of resistance to Chinese immigration in the United States.
The Immigration Restriction Act of 1924 placed barriers on Jewish emigrants from entering the United States even through the heart of World War II — a time in which many Jewish emigrants faced a life or death challenge in their flight from extermination camps in Germany.
Of course, African Americans have spent hundreds of years fighting to secure fundamental rights — such as the right to vote, the right to equal protection under the laws and, most notably, the right to be free of involuntary servitude.
In spite of the countless injustices perpetuated on mass ethnic groups destined to make the United States their home, these groups collectively found within them a faith and resurgence which enabled them to fight and endure for a better day, albeit that day was nowhere in sight.
One of the most evident outcomes of the resilient human spirit in such hardships was the creed of nationalism — the strong pride and belief in one’s cultural heritage, traditions and customs. At the heart of nationalism is the belief that what makes us very unique is the driving force enabling each of us to triumph through what others may call impossible odds.
As such, nationalism has and continues to be a great focal point that gives cultures a sense of pride and resilience. The problems arise when cultures allow the love of their own culture to be accompanied by a distaste for the culture and customs of others. From this phenomenon, we have borne witness to racism, mass genocide, fascism and slavery.
It goes without saying that no culture should wipe clean from memory the injustices they have overcome, for it is essential that each culture prevent those atrocities from reoccurring in the future. That being said, it is equally important to have an admiration and respect for each and every culture, regardless of race, creed or circumstance. If there is anything that history teaches us, it is that the survival of humanity has the greatest outcome when we can cherish what binds us together — be it our collective journey of challenges or triumphs — more than the many differences that drive us apart.
Yes, we are all different. And yet, we are all the same. It is embracing our differences, however, which should make us appreciate the uniquity in all cultures, and in turn — the similarities that bind us together.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan is lead attorney at The Madison Firm and can be reached via email at jonathan@themadisonfirm.com.
(1) comment
About time someone wrote something like this. Ethnic studies are mandated for schools this year. A visit to the museum would be a good teaching tool.
